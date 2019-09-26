Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Paul Stastny’s upcoming season

John Locher/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Paul Stastny Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Paul Stastny.

Welcome to the "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Paul Stastny. The soon-to-be 34-year-old center should continue to be the same model of consistency he's been throughout his career this season. His points per game totals were the best on the team last year, and a full season alongside Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone could be a boon for Stastny.

Check it out to the side and find all the past episodes here.