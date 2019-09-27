Inappropriate personified

Responding to a whistleblower’s allegations that he spoke or acted in a manner that could jeopardize our national security, President Donald Trump tweeted: “Is anyone dumb enough to think I would say anything inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call.” That was probably the dumbest thing he said that day. The man is a walking, talking definition of the word “inappropriate.”

From paying hush money to a porn star and a playboy bunny to bragging about grabbing women by their privates, the man is a disgrace.

Trump reportedly pushed and bullied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky eight times to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Does Trump’s holding up of $250 million in aid play into this? Is it appropriate, or even lawful, to have a foreign government dig up election dirt?

How appropriate was it for him to spill classified intel to a Russian diplomat in the Oval Office? At a campaign rally, he begged Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s emails, acknowledging Russia’s ability to hack our elections. Then he said he believed Vladimir Putin over our own intelligence reports.

Lying is never appropriate. At last count, he’s lied to America over 12,000 times, the biggest being that Mexico would pay for a border wall. Try telling that to our servicemen and women who lost improved housing and schools when the dealmaker-in-chief raided the defense budget to build a monument to himself.

Hopefully, his presidency will come to an appropriate end soon.