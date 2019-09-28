Previewing UNLV football at Wyoming with reader questions

Week 4 figures to be a pivotal moment for UNLV football, as the Rebels (1-2) are desperate for a road win that would get them back to .500 on the season and on track for a bowl berth.

In advance of UNLV’s must-win game at Wyoming today, let’s run through some reader questions:

When are we gonna see Oblad at QB?? He is a better passer and I think his abilities will open up the game more and take pressure off Williams having to make all the big plays in the game to save the offense.

Redshirt freshman Kenyon Oblad is indeed an intriguing passer, but I think the ship has sailed (for now) on making a change at quarterback. The coaching staff feels Armani Rogers is the best option for winning now, and unless the season becomes a lost cause (which means seven losses) I don’t see them going away from the veteran in any meaningful situations.

As to the point about Charles Williams, he is having a stellar season (455 rushing yards, six touchdowns, 9.1 yards per carry) and all of his production has come with Rogers at quarterback. It would help if the passing game could loosen up defenses a bit, but that hasn’t slowed Williams yet.

Last year Blair started off the year shooting decent from 3, can we expect a pick up in that with the change in coaching philosophies?

Nick Blair was one of the most pleasant surprises for UNLV basketball last year, as he rose from walk-on to valued rotation player during the course of the season. He proved he could defend bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame and finished the year shooing 33.3 percent from 3-point range, which is just about average for a college basketball player these days.

New coach T.J. Otzelberger was impressed enough to put Blair on scholarship for his senior season, and he could be in store for a lot of playing time — if he can improve that 3-point percentage. He shot 36.1 percent in conference play, so the ability is there; if Blair can improve to the upper 30s for a full season as a small-ball forward, he’ll play a role on this team.

Both Blair and Otzelberger have keyed in on that aspect of his game over the offseason, with both mentioning improved 3-point accuracy as a focal point in his summer workouts. So Blair seems to understand how much his playing time will be tied to providing that outside shooting threat.

Why is UNLV so bad at merchandising? You can’t get a legit football or basketball jersey. Nike makes both, but you can’t buy them. You can only get Walmart-like knock off versions.

I’m not a jersey expert, but let’s take a step back before we start bashing knockoffs. The best pair of $4 mesh shorts I ever bought came from Walmart! Why not give the ugly, shiny, cheap “UNLV” jerseys a chance before casting aspersions on all bargain sports apparel?

If UNLV losses on Saturday is there a viable pathway to a bowl game?

Not really. A loss at Wyoming drops the Rebels to 1-3, and at that point you’re looking at a 5-3 finish just to gain bowl eligibility, and a 6-2 finish in order to guarantee postseason play. That’s unlikely to happen.

The schedule is a serious impediment. After Wyoming, the next four games are vs. Boise State, at Vanderbilt, at Fresno State and vs. San Diego State. The Rebels will be big underdogs in each of the those contests; if they lose at Wyoming, they’ll have to win at least one of the next four games just to stay alive mathematically.

That path is too narrow. The Rebels’ chance for a bowl berth has to include a win at Wyoming on Saturday.

Talk to me about “mechanics.” Everyone says Rogers mechanics are bad. Can we explain that more or get examples?

I’m not a quarterback guru, so I can’t break down Rogers’ throwing motion point-by-point, but it’s not hard to see that his windup and delivery lack fluidity. But that’s not the main problem, as QBs with funky arm action find a way to succeed all the time.

The issue is his lower body. Coach Tony Sanchez often talks about Rogers’ footwork and his tendency to “lock” his front leg when stepping into his throws. That leads to stiffness in Rogers’ motion and causes his passes to miss the target.

It’s something Rogers has been fighting and trying to smooth out since he got to UNLV, so after four years it’s hard to expect a ton of improvement, especially in-season. It’s up to the Rebels coaching staff to figure out how to work around his limitations and feature his strengths.

Who is the biggest pleasant surprise and biggest disappointment for UNLV football so far? Armani can’t be an answer for either.

It’s not exactly a “surprise,” as he was expected to be a strong contributor on defense, but I don’t know if anyone pegged linebacker Rayshad Jackson to be this good. He was a bit player at Florida, but he’s been a superstar through three games for the Rebels and currently leads the team in solo tackles (18), passes defensed (3) and hits that are so hard you feel it in the press box (several). He’s been excellent.

As far as disappointments, fellow transfer linebacker Vic Viramontes hasn’t made a noticeable impact despite being one of the biggest recruits in UNLV history. He picked up his first solo tackle of the season in Week 3 against Northwestern.

Offensively, I was expecting a breakout season from wide receiver Tyleek Collins after he posted 422 yards and six touchdowns on 31 receptions as a freshman last year, but right now he’s on pace for 24 catches, 96 yards and zero scores. A good chunk of his production came with backup quarterback Max Gilliam throwing the ball last year, however, so the dip in numbers may not be entirely Collins’ fault.

