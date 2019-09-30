Make clean power accessible

I shudder to think what kind of world I’ve brought my children into when I read reports about climate change making the Earth less inhabitable due to the widespread pollution from fossil fuels.

I park cars on the Strip, and as the years have gone by, I’ve noticed an increase in the amount of hybrid and electric cars filling up our garage. But it’s been hard for some people to access clean technology. The Legislature passed a law to address this — Assembly Bill 465. It will create program where households and small businesses can get dedicated power from solar arrays. In addition, it ensures that job training is available so people can get these new, good-paying jobs.

Now, it’s up to the Public Utilities Commission to implement the law, and NV Energy will have to submit a program plan. They need to make sure the reality matches the Legislature’s vision, delivering new solar projects in low-income communities and diversifying our solar workforce. Once we see how successful this is, hopefully we can expand the program to reach even more people. My children’s future depends on it.