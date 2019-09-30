We are making enemies abroad

A basic rule of life is “desperate people do desperate things.” The Oval Office is using economic sanctions and tariffs to follow President Donald Trump’s dictates in Cuba, Iran, much of South and Central America, and China.

With these policies, millions of innocent people are suffering through no fault of their own. And when Uncle Sam starves your family, you never forgive or forget. It is basic psychology.

People discount Maryanne Williamson and her love-and-compassion attitude with regards to foreign affairs. But she may be more right than the guy with the pro wrestling mentality who is currently calling the shots.