Police: Inmate at county jail dies after complaining of muscle pain

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died Tuesday after he said he wasn’t feeling well, according to Metro Police.

The incident occurred about 5:15 a.m. as Metro corrections officers were moving the inmate to the jail transport area, police said. After the inmate complained of muscle pain, officers returned him to his cell, police said.

A few minutes later, other inmates told an officer the man was not breathing, police said. Medics provided treatment before an ambulance took the inmate to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The man did not have any altercation with officers or inmates before he died, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release his name and cause of death, police said. He was booked into the jail Sunday on a count of possession of controlled substance, less than 14 grams, according to police.