Democracy requires work

America’s knee-jerk solution to political problems like in Haiti today has always been to hold democratic elections as soon as possible. This was our approach in Afghanistan, and it will be our approach in Cuba if the communist dictatorship is ever overthrown.

This simplified worldview reflects our own weak understanding of what real democracy requires. In our country today, we believe we are doing democracy when we merely show up to vote. That’s it. The rest of our time can be spent working or immersing ourselves in pleasure.

Many Americans want an even simpler solution. They would rather a populist leader just seize the day (the Election Day), and rule however he or she wants.

But real democracies must: agree upon a nonpartisan constitutional law; raise a generation or two of young people well educated in history and political science; nurture a highly ethical mixed religious/secular culture; find candidates who are not overly interested in profit or power, and limit their terms of office; rein-in the wealthy class; and keep the police (regulatory) power largely on the local level.

In reality, ordinary people must personally participate in everyday government like there is no tomorrow, because there will be no tomorrow if they don’t.