Henderson Police: Children, ages 1 and 4, victims of homicide

Two young children found dead Monday evening in Henderson were the victims of a homicide, police said today.

The 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were “beyond assistance” when officers and medics reached them, according to Henderson Police. Police initially said the deaths appeared "suspicious in nature."

No arrests have been announced, and information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths have not been released.

Officers and medics responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of a medical emergency in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place, near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95, police said.

Citing an open investigation, police did not release additional details today.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the children.