GOP should be on 1/6 committee

Republican leaders pulled out of the Jan. 6 House select committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two GOP picks to serve on it. Both party leaderships are wrong.

Pelosi is wrong for nixing Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is wrong for pulling the other Republican members off the committee. Pelosi won’t change her mind — in part because she’s got Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on her side.

McCarthy should register his formal complaints, as he’s done, but he should leave at least one other Republican on the committee.