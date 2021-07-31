Change comes from bottom up

The Southern Nevada community needs a better-educated workforce.

In order to diversify our economy, we can only attract new industry by having qualified workers. The primary barrier is our low high school graduation rate, which is a result of too many children lacking early education and parental support.

When children attend kindergarten without basic academic and social skills, they often never catch up with the rest of the class. Academic success is determined by childhood experiences prior to starting school. Children whose parents understand child development, the importance of reading to their children and establishing positive parent/child relationships based on expectations, attachment and positive reinforcement are more likely to succeed in school.

Parents who did not experience effective parenting when they were children are often victims and purveyors of generational poverty. Education is the best remedy for generational poverty, but children must be prepared and supported by their families in order to succeed in school.

Unfortunately, generational poverty perpetuates itself, resulting in unemployment, high crime rates, addiction and a stagnant economy. Therefore, the path to a vital economy, the well-being of children and stronger families, is supporting family engagement programs.