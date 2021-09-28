Bear hunt even more cruel now

Nevada wildfires have decimated the habitats of the state’s iconic wildlife this summer, causing injuries, probable deaths and most certainly displacement. Bears have been wandering into northern towns dazed, traumatized, dehydrated and starving.

Yet, to add to their misery and distress, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Nevada Wildlife Commission permitted the annual bear hunt to proceed Sept. 15, with packs of hounds used to chase down bears.

It is unconscionable that recreational pursuits were prioritized over the welfare of struggling wildlife at a time when they are already challenged and exhausted. NDOW’s mission is to “protect, conserve, manage and restore wildlife and its habitat for the aesthetic, scientific, educational, recreational and economic benefits to citizens of Nevada.” Do those serving in that department need a reminder?

When the interests of the majority of Nevada residents are being dismissed in favor of a small group of blood sport enthusiasts, there is a crisis in governance. It’s time for legislators to get involved; and while they’re at it, they need to review the effectiveness and usefulness of the Wildlife Commission.