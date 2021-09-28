EATS Act would undermine state

Members of Congress from states that are home to industrial agricultural interests recently introduced the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, which would prevent states and local jurisdictions from regulating the production or distribution of agricultural products.

The passage of the EATS Act is a direct assault on our steps toward a more humane future and the right of Nevadans to pass our own animal protection laws. Because of the bill’s broad definition of “any agricultural product,” this bill could void hundreds of state and local laws regarding animal welfare, farm labor, environmental protection, food safety and puppy mills.

I urge Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen not to cosponsor the EATS Act and to vote no if it comes up for consideration. Nevadans are counting on our elected officials to uphold the laws we have in place, and preserve our ability to pass our own agricultural product laws to protect animals, people and the environment.