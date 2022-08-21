GOP rhetoric endangers lives

It is unconscionable and reckless that prominent Republican politicians will lie and accuse brave FBI agents of planting evidence and “going rogue” during their seizure of illegally procured, highly classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago.

These same politicians baselessly accuse the honorable Merrick Garland and his employees at the Justice Department of engaging in a political witch hunt. The department is simply doing its job, upholding laws and protecting our nation’s security against deliberate security breaches by former President Donald Trump.

Trump and his GOP sycophants in Congress use false and incendiary statements to describe the FBI and Justice Department’s actions. Their language inspires death threats against the FBI, Justice Department and federal judges. After hearing this rhetoric, a heavily armed Trump supporter tried to injure or kill FBI agents in Ohio.

Our democracy and government institutions are weakened and may entirely collapse because of the constant barrage of lies and violence promulgated by Trump and his political allies. To protect the health of our democracy and institutions, these corrupt politicians must be resoundingly defeated in the midterms and all future elections.