GOP is not looking back

In response to the Nov. 22 letter “Trump destroying the GOP brand”:

I agree with the headline: We are done with the brand associated with Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Mitt Romney of Utah. They are on the way out. The GOP is becoming the party of the Freedom Caucus, and we are not settling for anything less.

It’s true that we might have won more seats if we’d run middle-of-the-road candidates, but today’s base of the party would not vote for them. So it’s everything or nothing, and we are fine with that.

The only Republicans who are leaving the party are the ones who don’t like former President Donald Trump. Nine out of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him will not be returning in January.

It’s possible that in the short run, this transformation might cost us the White House, but standing up for our principles will surely pay off in the future.