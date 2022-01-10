Justice moving too slowly

What occurred in the Capitol last year is common knowledge. Yet the legal proceedings continue to drag on. The number of perpetrators is large, but the incident is on record in countless videos and hundreds of people’s eyewitness testimony.

In April 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. That was also a vast conspiracy, but with fewer conspirators and national implications which make the Jan. 6 riot look almost insignificant by comparison. Less than three months later, a trial was held and four of the guilty were executed.

Why can’t we speed up the proceedings? At this rate, most of the trials will end in guilty verdicts, just in time for newly reelected President Donald Trump to pardon everyone involved.