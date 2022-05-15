All things being equal, don’t fret. Vote.

Handwringing in America is a national pastime.

This time, though, it's serious. I am talking about the angst-ridden anticipation by the overwhelming majority of Americans that the U.S. Supreme Court will one day very soon tell every woman in this country that she is less.

Less valuable than men in America. Less protected by the same Constitution that declares we are all equal — except for those who aren’t. And less capable of living out her God-given talents and life-driven dreams than those in this country who aren’t … women.

That’s why people are wringing their hands over the anticipated Supreme Court decision — which was previewed a couple of weeks ago when it was leaked to the world — because they don’t know what to do next.

Practically every woman alive today ( for certain, those of child-bearing age) has known no other America than the one in which she has control over her own body and her own health care decisions — just like the men in her life have over their lives. And soon, that will all end.

I, for one, have always believed that women were equal to men. Truth be told, I have always leaned into the concept that the female of the species — at least the ones I know — are on the plus side of the equality scale. But, that’s me. It is enough that most Americans — men and women — already believe that in this country we all have the same rights, the same opportunities and the same protection under the Constitution.

Until now. For the past 50 years it has been the law of the land that government cannot tell women whether or not they can bear children. Soon the high court will change that law — on a 5-4 vote — making it probable that in so many states in this country, a woman will be forced to bear a child she doesn’t want, can’t afford or didn’t willingly conceive.

And remember this: A government that can force a woman to carry a baby to term can also justify a decision telling her she cannot carry a baby to term. Think China if you are the least bit confused about that.

Three generations of women and many men who supported their personal agency — ever since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 — have believed that women alone had control over their own health care decisions. For that reason, the concept of overturning Roe always took a back seat to other priorities, like taxes, foreign policy, public health care, education andmyriad other issues, when it came time to vote. After all, Roe was decided and it would never be undecided!

Whoops!

So, what to do now?

Well, the first thing I would do is vote. And the second andthird things I would do is encourage others to vote. Who cares about taxes? Who cares about health care for all? Who cares about property rights or foreign policy?

Right now the only issue should be whether or not women will be relegated to second-class status — just like they were when the Constitution was written and failed to acknowledge their existence.

For those who think that all men and women are equal in America — which is over 75% of the country — handwringing is not necessary. Voting is.

For those who think a woman should be able to decide for herself — with absolutely no help, encouragement or mandate from the government — whether or not to be pregnant or to give birth, handwringing will not help. Voting will.

And if you believe that women should control their own bodies and their own health care decisions — just like men do — then, you’ve got it, vote like there is no tomorrow.

Because tomorrow, or shortly thereafter when the Supreme Court publishes its decision, all that women and men have believed about equality in this country will be flipped on its head and a little more than half of the people (the women) in America will no longer be first-class citizens.

And women, just like they were some 50 years ago, will be forced into the back alleys of America as they try to reclaim some control over their lives, their hopes and their little piece of the American dream.

So, handwringing will not help. Only voting will. This year we must vote like there is no tomorrow because if we don’t, for American democracy and the women in our lives, there will be no tomorrow.

At least not one we will recognize.

Brian Greenspun is editor, publisher and owner of the Sun.