Always respect your opponent

Ukraine is beating Russia. An 80-to-1 horse, Rich Strike, with four consecutive losses, wins the Kentucky Derby paying. Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican boxing superstar and perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter today, loses his title bout in front of a packed crowd at T-Mobile Arena to Dmitry Bivol in a unanimous decision.

These stories are reminiscent of David slaying Goliath and the 13 rag-tag colonies beating Great Britain’s mighty military.

What do all of these events have in common? The weaker, lesser touted combatant won decisively to the contrary of the so-called experts. The moral of these stories: Don’t underestimate your opponent, except at your own peril.