Abortion ruling has wide impact

According to the Guttmacher Institute, about half of all pregnancies in the United States are not planned.

An estimated 1 in 4 American women have had or will obtain an abortion.

The Constitution does not contain a single reference to abortions.

Outlawing abortions will not prevent them. Rather, American women will obtain illegal “back alley” abortions and many will die.

The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion would not outlaw abortions; it would turn the issue over to the states. Still, the decision will dramatically reduce the availability of abortion.

Children will be born who are not wanted or who cannot be supported, resulting in an increase in social and educational problems for everyone.

The divorce rate will increase due to additional financial strains put on couples who were forced to have children they did not want and cannot support.

The Supreme Court acted not as a court but as the political arm of religious fanatics.

Eliminating abortions will increase the population and make all problems faced by Americans more difficult, if not impossible solve.

There is a direct relationship between the availability of abortions, the exploding human population and the collapse of civilization.