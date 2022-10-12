Lombardo can’t have it both ways

At the Nevada gubernatorial debate, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said that Donald Trump wasn’t a great president. Still, the two men campaigned together in rural Nevada last weekend. That sounds pretty conflicting to me.

It seems like Lombardo grasps on to Trump when it helps him, just like when he accepted his endorsement in the primary, but keeps his distance when he thinks Trump will be collateral damage to his campaign.

How disingenuous to lie and trick voters about where you really stand. No one is wishy washy about their feelings toward Trump, and Lombardo is no exception. He should pick a side and stop lying to us.