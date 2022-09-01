I read with interest and incredulity the letter of Aug. 25 “Freedom feeds capitalism” in which the author recommended David Gelles’ recent book “The Man Who Broke Capitalism.” Gelles champions pure capitalism, which he believes needs an “environment of unfettered economic regulation” as “more government regulations only worsen the problem.”

Does the letter’s author recommend that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) deregulate the manufacture and sale of “ghost guns” at a time when gun violence and mass shootings are at an all-time high? Does the author recommend that the Food and Drug Administration deregulate the manufacture/production and sale of opioids when opioid deaths are at an all-time high? Should the ATF also deregulate tobacco and vape products?

I recommend to readers a 2022 book by New York Times best-selling author Scott Galloway, “Post Corona” which I refer to as a guide on capitalism with a conscience and a heart. In it, Galloway simply and poignantly points out that we need a strong government to “balance fast thinking and selfishness with slow thinking and community”.

Kudos to Galloway and José Andrés, both capitalists, the latter of whom provides meals to the poor and needy including Ukrainians, and both of whom practice capitalism with a conscience and a heart.