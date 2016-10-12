Ronda Rousey to return at UFC 207 in Las Vegas

Ronda Rousey’s hiatus is over.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will return to the octagon after more than a year off to face Amanda Nunes in a title fight on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The bout will headline UFC 207, this year’s version of the locally based promotion’s annual New Year’s Eve weekend card.

UFC President Dana White announced the news Wednesday on “The Herd” on Fox Sports 1.

Rousey has dealt with injuries and focused on her acting career since a November 2015 knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, which stands as the biggest upset in UFC history by the odds. The 135-pound division championship belt that had only belonged to her has changed hands twice since her absence.

Miesha Tate upset Holm via submission at UFC 196 in March, before Nunes returned the favor and knocked out Tate at UFC 200 in July. Unlike Tate and Holm, Nunes preferred to wait for Rousey’s return to defend her title.

She’ll get her wish in what should be a massive-selling pay-per-view event. Rousey’s last fight reportedly surpassed 1 million pay-per-view buys, and her comeback might be even more anticipated.

