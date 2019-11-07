Vegas Play of the Day: Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina

Louisiana-Lafayette minus-14 at Coastal Carolina: $440 to win $400

Another pair of weeknight college football games, another pair I’m not too sure about but am obligated to pick anyway as part of a season-long promise.

It worked out pretty well Tuesday, when I went 2-0 — though I missed on Wednesday's game — to improve the season-long college football record to 287-206-13 (46-35-2 on plays, 79-40-2 on leans and 162-131-9 on guesses).

Let’s spice it up a bit and make Louisiana-Lafayette a lean. I have less of an opinion on the other game so consider Temple minus-1 a guess over South Florida.

The lean is solely a reflection of how comfortable I feel with the Ragin’ Cajuns. They just haven’t fallen victim to off nights since coach Billy Napier took over a year ago.

They always take care of business and beat down on overmatched teams. They’re 7-1 against the spread this season with the only loss to one of the best Group of Five conference teams in the nation, Appalachian State.

Coastal Carolina’s rush defense is shoddy and that spells trouble against Louisiana-Lafayette running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas. Take the Cajuns if you can’t bear a college football night without action.

Pass on the other game because the Owls are too beaten up but they’re the only side worth considering because of how much the spread has plummeted. Temple is probably a minimum 3.5-point favorite over South Florida at almost any other point of the season.

Current Standings: Grimala (10-3, $11,545), Keefer (16-12-1, $9,545), Emerson (8-10, $8,290), Brewer (7-9, $7,375)

