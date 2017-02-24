Dean Heller must speak up

Dear Sen. Dean Heller,

You have chosen to vote for an unqualified lobbyist who cares little about public education. The vote is a reflection on you. That alone is enough to disqualify you from public office for many progressives. I believe that the secretary of education has limited power. Much of that has to do with the GOP’s efforts to diminish the effectiveness of the Education Department.

For me, it is your silence that has disturbed me the most. Do you have any backbone? Any reasonably knowledgeable person can see that this roll out of the Muslim ban was poorly conceived at best. Speak up and be a representative! Donald Trump needs to act on information, not Stephen Bannon’s word. Senator, you know this will not make America safe, but you can’t even say a word. Really? Represent the resident of Nevada or we will find a new representative.