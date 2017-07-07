McCaw, Jones Jr. headline summer league pros with local ties

John Locher / AP

Las Vegas produces its share of basketball talent, with UNLV, Findlay Prep and Bishop Gorman all pumping out their share of future pros in recent years. And every year those players seem to reconvene in July for the NBA Summer League. A quick rundown of the players with local ties who will be competing this week:

Patrick McCaw, Golden State Warriors

Games: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. vs. 76ers; Monday, 5:30 p.m. vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. vs. Timberwolves.

McCaw contributed to Golden State’s championship run as a rookie (15.1 minutes, 4.0 points, 1.1 assists), and the former Rebel flashed enough talent to warrant a bigger role next season. Look for the smooth swingman to be the leader of the Warriors’ summer squad.

Derrick Jones, Phoenix Suns

Games: Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kings; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. vs. Mavericks; Monday, 3:30 p.m. vs. Rockets.

Jones didn’t get much run as a rookie (32 games played), but he made a name for himself at All-Star Weekend by finishing second in the dunk contest. The Suns are building around young, athletic players, and there could be a place for Jones if he shows improved ball skills and awareness during summer league.

Zach Collins, Portland Trailblazers

Games: Saturday, 3 p.m. vs. Jazz; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. vs. Celtics; Tuesday, 1 p.m. vs. Spurs.

The Trailblazers traded up to draft Collins, so he figures to be a big part of the team’s future. Expect the former Bishop Gorman star to get plenty of post touches, and considering the lack of quality big men on the Jazz/Celtics/Spurs summer rosters, he’ll have a chance to shine.

Rashad Vaughn, Milwaukee Bucks

Games: Friday, 3:30 p.m. vs. Cavaliers; Sunday, 3 p.m. vs. Nets; Monday, 7 p.m. vs. Clippers.

With this being his third trip to Las Vegas, Vaughn is a summer league veteran at this point, and that's not a good thing. The former UNLV sharpshooter is going into his third pro season but has yet to distinguish himself, averaging 3.5 points in 41 games last season. Now he's got to be feeling some pressure to perform if he wants to stick on the roster for the improving Bucks.

Christian Wood, Phoenix Suns

Games: Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kings; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. vs. Mavericks; Monday, 3:30 p.m. vs. Rockets.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Wood since declaring for the 2015 NBA draft, as he’s played just 30 games total for two different teams in his first two seasons. His combination of size (6-foot-11) and athleticism has bought him a third chance, this time with the Suns, but he’s got to be an impact player this week if he wants to avoid another season of the D-League shuttle.

Chris Obekpa, Phoenix Suns

Games: Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kings; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. vs. Mavericks; Monday, 3:30 p.m. vs. Rockets.

Obekpa was a ghost during his time at UNLV, as he was only in town for one redshirt season (2015-16) and never suited up for a game. From the Suns’ perspective, he’s probably just a big body to fill out the summer roster, but if he blocks a few shots this week, another team may deem him worthy of a D-League pickup.

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Games: Saturday, 1 p.m. vs. Wizards; Sunday, 7 p.m. vs. Kings; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. vs. Utah.

One of the most decorated players to come out of Findlay Prep, Brooks averaged 14.8 points per game in his three years at Oregon and won Pac-12 Player of the Year honors this season while leading the Ducks to the Final Four. Now he’s trying to make a case for a roster spot with the Grizzlies after being selected No. 45 overall.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Utah Jazz

Games: Saturday, 3 p.m. vs. Trailblazers; Sunday, 5 p.m. vs. Clippers; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. vs. Grizzlies.

Williams-Goss was a superstar at Findlay Prep and was committed to UNLV at one point, and he capped off a sterling college career by leading Gonzaga to the NCAA championship game a few months ago. Despite being a winner at every level, it remains to be seen how his game will translate to the NBA level. He didn't get a lot of court time in the Utah summer league, as the Jazz are more interested in playing their first-round pick, guard Donovan Mitchell.

Jonah Bolden, Philadelphia 76ers

Games: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Warriors; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Spurs; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. vs. Celtics.

Bolden only played half a season at Findlay Prep in 2013, and his road has been winding since then, with a stop at a New Hampshire prep school, one season at UCLA and a year in the Adriatic League on his resume. After showing well in the Orlando summer league (10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks), the 6-foot-10 second-round pick may have found a home in Philadelphia.

Gary Payton II, Milwaukee Bucks

Games: Friday, 3:30 p.m. vs. Cavaliers; Sunday, 3 p.m. vs. Nets; Monday, 7 p.m. vs. Clippers.

The former Spring Valley product is trying to earn a place in the NBA as a pesky backcourt defender. He only got into six games for the Bucks last year and his roster spot is by no means certain, so this week could serve as Payton's extended audition for other teams.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.