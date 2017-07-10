Trump no McCarthy

The article, “By playing Americans’ fears, Trump doing his best McCarthy impression” by James Risen and Tom Risen (Las Vegas Sun, June 27) is utterly absurd and unfair.

During his reign of terror, the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy was a political monster. He labeled any person who dared to oppose his reactionary views as a communist sympathizer, which was the ultimate insult of the time.

Besides politicians and civic leaders, numerous Hollywood actors and actresses were blackballed. Their promising careers were destroyed by McCarthy. My heart went out to them.

By verbally attacking ISIS, then presidential candidate Donald Trump simply pointed out the atrocities committed by this terrorist group in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and America.

This time around, Hollywood has become an aggressor, with many big players having used millions and millions of dollars trying to buy the election for Hillary Clinton. Luckily, wise voters saw through their sinister attempt and elected Trump.

I am all for freedom of speech and press. But I believe there should be a law to punish misguided journalists such as these two gentlemen who have misused the First Amendment right to attack others and profit themselves.