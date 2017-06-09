Climate disaster is on the horizon

I’m deeply concerned that President Donald Trump has decided to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

In its statement on climate change, the American Meteorological Society warns: “Prudence dictates extreme care in accounting for our relationship with the only planet known to be capable of sustaining human life.”

It’s a basic moral tenet that our responsibilities are greater when our actions put others at risk. That’s why school buses are required to stop at railroad crossings even when there’s no sign of a train.

Regarding climate change, the lights are flashing, and the gates are about to come down. Yet with our bus filled with present and future generations, the Trump administration is pressing its foot to the accelerator and speeding toward the crossing. Consider the selection of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who doesn’t believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming.

We must urge our members of Congress to push back against this recklessness and enact policies, such as a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend program, that would reduce emissions while protecting the economy. It’s crucial to focus on climate solutions.