Gold Butte is a national jewel

I was introduced to Gold Butte’s 350,000 acres in 2010 when I moved to Las Vegas and started hiking in the area. I was amazed at its beauty and awed by its American Indian cultural history. I was surprised it did not have a protected status.

With former President Barrack Obama designating the area as a national monument last year, it received protection for future generations.

In Gold Butte, human activity has been discovered dating back 12,000 years. At least one petroglyph area is believed to be 4,000 to 8,000 years old. What an archaeological wonder. Worth saving? This is an outdoor museum. If it were indoors, would you tear it down?

We don’t need fewer places of distinction like Gold Butte, we need more. Thank God for the heroes who gave us such protected places as Yosemite, Yellowstone and Red Rock Canyon.

As the Trump administration considers rescinding national monument status for Gold Butte and other areas, we have the support of Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, Reps. Ruben Kihuen, Jacky Rosen and Dina Titus, and the Nevada Legislature.

Let’s encourage our federal officials to do the same.