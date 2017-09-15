Clark scores 36-0 win over Desert Oasis

Isaiah Bigby hauled in two spectacular touchdown receptions to lead Clark to a 36-0 win over Desert Oasis in the Southwest League opener for both teams.

Bigby, a 6-foot junior, went deep and pulled in a 56-yard score in the second quarter, then added a one-handed touchdown grab in the third quarter as the Chargers pulled away to improve to 2-1.

In addition to Bigby's acrobatics, Clark's defense proved impenetrable. Junior cornerback Isaiah Veal intercepted three passes to lead the way.

"Our defense was ferocious," Clark coach Ricky Pickens said. "Veal is our shutdown corner, and he proved it tonight. He can tackle and he can pick it. This is our third game and he's got six interceptions. He's a bad boy."

Desert Oasis is now 0-3 on the season. The game was called with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter when a power failure caused the lights to go out at Desert Oasis.

