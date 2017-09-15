Las Vegas Sun

September 16, 2017

Coronado notches first win, 20-6 over Durango

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Coronado High School football team, from left, Zac Holbert, William Froman, Carlos Gomez and Gavin Wale pose for a portrait at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day August 2, 2017, at the South Point.

Coronado scored its first win of the season by downing Durango, 20-6.

The Cougars were paced by Zacari Holbert’s 164 yards rushing and Patrick Ng’s dominance on the defensive line. Holbert scored a touchdown, while Ng racked up 11 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Coronado led 7-6 at the half, and junior Semaj Bolin gave his team some breathing room by returning an interception for a touchdown on the second play after the break. Durango never threatened again.

“That pick-six set the tempo for the second half,” Coronado coach Bill Froman said. “We really kind of clamped down the rest of the way.”

The home win improves Coronado to 1-2 on the season. Durango had been undefeated entering the game, but the Trailblazers fall to 2-1.

