Foothill defense stifles Chaparral in 34-7 win

Foothill shut out Chaparral through the first half and eventually rolled to a 34-7 victory on Friday night.

Junior Jordan Wilson made the biggest defensive play of the game, returning a second-quarter interception for a touchdown, and the Falcons went into halftime with a commanding 21-0 lead.

Foothill is now 3-0 on the season, while the loss drops Chaparral to 3-1.

"I thought our defense played really well," Foothill coach Marty Redmond said. "[Chaparral] has some really fast guys at the skill positions, but we did a good job of containing. We got 3-and-outs and got off the field and gave our offense more opportunities."

Sophomore quarterback Koy Riggin threw a pair of TD passes for Foothill, and senior running back Marchaun Norris ran for a score.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.