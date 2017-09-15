Sierra Vista shuts out Spring Valley, 41-0

Isaiah Zavala ran for more than 300 yards to lead Sierra Vista to a 41-0 win over Spring Valley on Friday night.

Zavala, a senior, also notched a touchdown as the Mountain Lions improved to 3-1.

“We just stuck with our running game,” Sierra Vista head coach John Foss said. “We were able to control the line of scrimmage and keep the ball out of their hands.”

Junior running back Talease Gaoteote also scored a pair of touchdowns to help Sierra Vista pad its lead. The game went to a running clock with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Spring Valley has lost two straight games and is now 2-2 on the season.

