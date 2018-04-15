Letter: Dreamers want to help America

After recent school shootings and the 58 deaths Oct. 1 at a concert on the Strip, our country finds itself in the middle of a debate over gun violence.

But this letter isn’t about the Second Amendment or mental health policy.

Before I can even dream of being part of the solution, I need our leaders in Washington give me the chance to continue my education. I’m taking courses in the medical field so I can help spread awareness about mental health and help families and young people in crisis.

But I was born in Mexico. I came to Las Vegas when I was 2. I graduated from high school here. Even though I didn’t have documentation, I went to college. My parents worked hard to keep me in school.

In 2012, the federal government created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gave me the chance to earn two years of legal residency if I promised to work or go to school, paid a fee, and allowed the Department of Homeland Security to conduct a background check on me.

I was accepted into the program Jan. 8, 2013. My current authorization expires in December 2019. After that, I have no idea what will happen to me.

My future is being held hostage. My dream of helping America’s youth could be denied.

My message to lawmakers is: keep trying. Too much hangs in the balance not to keep working for a solution.