Demand action on gun control

It is a disgrace that after the horrific shooting that occurred here in October and after the heartbreaking deaths of teenage children in Florida, Nevada’s elected officials and other Republican senators and members of Congress cannot come up with a ban on assault weapons.

What do they have against background checks and/or mental health checks for all legal gun purchases?

Why can’t our government ban weapons that should only be used by our military and law enforcement agencies?

And how is it possible that a young man who can’t buy beer or gamble can simply walk into a gun shop and buy an AR-15?

Why not use a portion of the billions of dollars that have been earmarked for “the wall” to help stop gun smuggling?

Our forefathers drafted the Second Amendment in an era far different from the one we live in. Please keep your pistol to protect your family and your home. Please keep your rifles for hunting. But please, the time has come to ban assault weapons.