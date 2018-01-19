Quiz: Trump’s exercise regimen, Tark’s tweet and a jackpot at Cosmo

Evan Vucci / AP

The government shutdown and ongoing fallout from President Donald Trump’s profane comment about Haiti and some African countries were among this week’s leading news issues. Here’s a quiz about other items that made headlines.

Donald Trump is 71, is visibly overweight, disdains aerobic exercise, has a common form of heart disease and, according to aides, gorges on McDonald’s to the point where he has eaten two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate malt at one sitting.

According to the White House doctor, the president’s health is which of the following?

A. Excellent

B. Good

C. Fair

Answer: A.

Trump is also, according to himself and the White House, which of the following:

A. A “great unifier for our country.”

B. The “least racist person you’ll ever interview.”

C. An unparalleled communicator, with “the best words.”

D. Someone who knows the economy “better than the greatest CPA.”

E. Someone who knows more about “the big bills” in Congress “than any president that’s ever been in office.”

F. A “very stable genius”

G. Someone who “The president believes in making sure that information is accurate before pushing it out as fact, when it certainly and clearly is not.”

H. All of the above

Answer: G

True or false: Trump’s aversion to strenuous exercise is based on his belief that the body is like a battery, and that heavy workouts drain it of energy and thus make it wear out faster.

Answer: True

According to the White House doctor, Trump is 6-foot-3 and weighs 239 pounds. As reported by Sports Illustrated, that makes him about the same size as who of the following?

A. Baseball All-Star Mike Trout (6-2, 235)

B. NFL Pro Bowl strong safety Kam Chancellor (6-3, 232)

C. All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo (6-3, 240)

D. Standout Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (6-2, 235)

E. NFL quarterback Jay Cutler (6-3, 231)

F. All of the above

Answer: F

Trump’s hotels in Washington, D.C., New York, Las Vegas and Chicago were inundated with Yelp reviews recently that contained which of the following words?

A. Luxurious

B. Gorgeous

C. The word that Trump reportedly used to describe Haiti and several African countries.

Answer: C

On Twitter this week, U.S. Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian did which of the following?

A. Responded to an editorial cartoon by the Sun’s Mike Smith that lampooned him by altering the cartoon.

B. Announced he was withdrawing from the race.

C. Posted a photo of himself at Hoover Dam.

Answer: A. The original version of the cartoon showed Tarkanian aboard a ship labeled “Trump” that was headed over a waterfall. Smith had Tarkanian saying, “I’m Danny Tarkanian, and I’m sticking with the president.” Tarkanian altered the cartoon so that the ship wasn’t headed over a waterfall and added a figure representing his opponent, Dean Heller, floating in the water and saying, “Wait … now I’m on board.” Tarkanian often criticizes the Sun on Twitter.

A Florida man won $1 million on a “Simpsons” slot machine at the Cosmopolitan when he lined up all of the images of which character?

A. Montgomery Burns

B. Ralph Wiggum

C. Homer Simpson

D. Bart Simpson

Answer: C