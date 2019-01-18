Another big jackpot hits at the Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan

Another lucky slot player at the Cosmopolitan has hit a major jackpot.

On Thursday evening, a Minnesota man hit the top prize of $617,000 on just his second spin on a Seinfeld slot machine, the casino reported. The winning spin came on a $5.40 wager, officials said.

The winner’s name was not released.

Players at the Cosmopolitan have been on a hot streak lately. In the last year, three other people have hit jackpots topping $1 million.

Most recently, a player on Dec. 24 hit a $1,023,743 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

In May, a Canadian visitor in Las Vegas for one brother’s bachelor party and another’s birthday hit a $1.3 million Wheel of Fortune jackpot. And in January 2018, a 26-year-old Florida man won $1 million playing a Simpsons machine.