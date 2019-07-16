POW’s, refugees not comparable

In response to the July 8 editorial “Prisoners of war are treated better than refugees at our southern border”:

In all of the history of warfare, enemy prisoners were treated horribly. Enemy soldiers were either murdered of sold as slaves. The entire population of a defeated city was often massacred.

Even in our own Civil War, POW’s were terribly mistreated.

Then came the Geneva Convention, which your article quotes extensively. Look at how well the prisoners were supposed to be treated: nutritious meals, comfortable beds, good medical care — all great on paper.

The reality is that POW’s often receive unbelievable mistreatment.

So, that piece of paper drafted in Geneva does not even begin to show that POW’s are actually better off than the refugees who don’t have the amenities and care they should have. Refugees’ treatment is not good but POW’s really don’t have it better.