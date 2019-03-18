Why Comic Con would fit in here

When is San Diego Comic Con, or something of a similar scale, coming to Las Vegas?

An event like San Diego Comic Con could fill many hotel rooms and bring celebrities to town to sign autographs, take photos with fans and spend time with those who know their work.

Such an event would bring more revenue, as those attending would spend on rooms, food and beverage, entertainment, clubs, rental vehicles, airlines and other local attractions.

This event would be a big coup: Just as the Raiders and Golden Knights are helping Las Vegas become major-league sports town, this type of event would help keep the city on top of the convention industry.