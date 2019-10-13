Nixon is no longer the worst

Let us harken back to former President Richard Nixon’s career to exhume corollaries between he and President Donald Trump.

Nixon steadfastly opposed the Soviet Union throughout his political life, highlighted by the Kitchen Debate in which he bested Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Fast forward to Trump standing beside Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreeing that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 elections and dismissing U.S intelligence agencies’ evidence to the contrary.

Arguably, Nixon’s greatest foreign policy achievement was opening dialogue with China, effectively removing that nation as a cold war foe. This president has decided to engage in a trade war with China, crushing American farmers and adding uncertainty to the future price and availability of trade goods.

Nixon’s goal of removing troops from Vietnam finally found “peace with honor,” ending that unpopular war through years of diplomacy and force. Trump unilaterally orders troops out of Syria without consultation from diplomatic, military or intelligence experts and claims ISIS is defeated.

Nixon attempted to cover up his direction and knowledge of the Watergate burglary with the goal of gaining “dirt” on his political opponents. Trump emboldens foreign governments, in broad daylight from the White House lawn, to initiate investigations in the hope of gaining “dirt” on a political rival.

Nixon, facing certain expulsion from office, resigned in disgrace. Trump, while dimming the beacon of that “shining city upon a hill,” stands an even chance at re-election. Dismayingly, many Americans have stopped paying attention.