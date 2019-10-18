Coronado crushes Basic

Coronado took a big step forward in its quest to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015 on Friday night. The Cougars did it in grand fashion, demolishing Basic 41-0.

To supplement a stifling defensive performance, Coronado attacked through the air. Senior quarterback Kegan Tharp had one of the best nights of his career, flirting with 300 yards and piling up touchdown passes.

Wide receiver Alex Lopeman was his favorite target as he reeled in three scores.

Coronado will host Chaparral next week with a chance to clinch a postseason berth.

