Boulder City blows out Rancho

Boulder City put together a complete performance in a 38-0 win over Rancho Friday night.

Sure, the offense put up its numbers but the Eagles first got on the board behind its defense and special teams. Deavin Lopez had a 50-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter and Matthew Felsenfeld scooped and scored a fumble from 37 yards out.

“The defense has been great all season,” Boulder City coach Chris Morelli said. “They’ve had a couple ways with pick sixes; they’ve been scoring.”

Not that the defense needed to score. Not against the Rams anyway. Quarterback Parker Reynolds was on point, throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns to Scott Bahde on 13-for-18 passing. Matt Morton and Devon Walker also had multiple catches.

Klyson Kaiwi set up the offense in good position with two interceptions while Trey Davis had eight tackles and a sack.

Boulder City finishes off the regular season against Sunrise Mountain next week and could earn a share of the 3A Sunrise league title if Moapa Valley knocks off Virgin Valley.

“We’re just going to let the chips fall where they may and play our best,” Morelli said.

