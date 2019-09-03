We can’t leave the Middle East

There has been talk recently about withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. Americans must accept that if troops are withdrawn from the Middle East, whether Afghanistan or Iraq or Syria, al-Qaida and ISIS will rise up again and take over large parts of the region.

The terrorist groups will then parlay that position into attacks in the United States and other Western nations.

We cannot leave the Middle East without this happening. Therefore, we must leave troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria for the foreseeable future, even at reduced levels.