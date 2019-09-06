Work together to protect Earth

Thank you, Lincoln County Commissioner Varlin Higbee, for the heartwarming guest column Aug. 25, “Benefits of solar power development cross party lines,” which celebrated bipartisan congressional action for renewable energy development.

Partisanship does not define us. All Nevadans can appreciate the beauty of our rural lands, as well as the health and economic benefits of a clean energy transition.

Polls consistently show that Americans want members of Congress to reach across the aisle to solve our problems. In addition to the Public Land Renewable Energy Development Act, I hope they will support other bipartisan legislation to promote Nevada’s new economy and phase out dirty carbon fuels. A great step would be to cosponsor the bipartisan House Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend act, a revenue-neutral carbon pricing bill.