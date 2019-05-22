Sun Standout Award: Bishop Gorman girls soccer

The most impressive performance in all of Southern Nevada high school sports this year came from the Bishop Gorman girls soccer team.

Not only did the Gaels win the state title, they steamrolled their way through, going undefeated in 28 games with a plus-138 goal differential to finish seventh in USA Today’s national rankings.

“It was a good mixture of club players finally getting the opportunity to play from one of the bigger clubs in town, and then the experience we gained from last year, returning a lot of those big players and getting to add a few more was a big difference for us,” coach Doug Borgel said. “We keep it very light, have a lot of fun.”

Gianna Gourley (28 goals) and Jaden Terrana (21) were key returners from the 2017 state champion Gaels, who received a major boost from Vanderbilt signee Ashtyn Fink. The senior had only played club soccer until this year, when she had 33 goals and 16 assists in her sole high school season.

“We ended up coming out of the chute just doing really well and winning a lot and scoring a lot of goals, and we just worked really well together,” Fink said. “The mentality was that every team was coming after us, so we had to be at the top of our game.”

Gorman is still set up well for the future. Fink and Gourley are graduating, but Terrana is among 15 underclassmen looking for the three-peat in 2019.