Friday Night Roundup: Las Vegas, Rancho renew rivalry in Bone Game

It’s one of Nevada’s oldest and most storied football rivalry games.

The Bone Game between Rancho and host Las Vegas High continues its series tonight, where a standing-room only crowd is expected.

Even though Las Vegas has a two-decade winning streak in the rivalry, there’s still significant interest from alumni and community members, which speaks to the game’s history.

“The energy level is like no other. You get everyone’s best effort,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said after the 2017 contest.

They play for a bronzed large cow bone, which was given to the rivalry by a Rancho student whose father owned a butcher shop. Las Vegas, which has won the last 23 meetings, leads the all-time series 37-25-1. And in the year of the tie, Rancho keep the bone for one semester; Las Vegas for the other semester.

It’s not the lone game of interest tonight.

Legacy travels to Green Valley for a nonleague game of top-10 opponents, Desert Oasis hosts Sierra Vista in the Bell Game and three teams play out-of-state opponents, including Liberty traveling to Arizona to play Liberty. Yes, Liberty vs. Liberty.

