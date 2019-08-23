Friday Night Roundup: Plenty of notable games in prep football’s opening week

The high school football season begins tonight — finally.

No more practices, camps, conditioning or predictions. The action, after months of preparation and game-planning, heads under the famed Friday night lights.

And Las Vegas area teams aren’t easing their way into the schedule.

The slate of games features more than 20 contests, many of which have national appeal. The spotlight usually shines brightest on 10-time defending state champion Bishop Gorman, which is hosting reigning Utah state champion Orem of Utah. Max Preps ranks Gorman No. 17 nationally in the preseason.

Liberty, rated No. 92 nationally, and Faith Lutheran are taking on respected Arizona schools. Liberty hosts three-time defending Arizona champ Chandler, ranked No. 45, and Faith Lutheran is challenging visiting Mountain Pointe.

A pair of Southern Nevada teams are opening in Utah, with Moapa Valley at Canyon View, and Shadow Ridge at Snow Canyon.

There’s plenty of local games of note, too. Perennial Northwest League power Arbor View, and its ground and pound running attack, travels into Henderson to face Basic, which is never easy to defeat at home. Sierra Vista and Centennial, whose opener last season game down to the final play, also face off.

We’ll post final scores as soon as they are reported. Send game details Twitter using #sunstandout.

Check back all night — and season — for updates. Here’s wishing everyone a safe and memorable season.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21