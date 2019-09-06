Friday Night Roundup: All eyes on Polynesian Football Classic; Arbor View faces test in Arizona

Many eyes from the national high school football community will be on Las Vegas this weekend for the Polynesian Football Classic at Bishop Gorman.

The four-game event, which begins at 7 tonight when Liberty hosts California power St. John Bosco, features Las Vegas area teams against top-flight regional opponents. Starting at noon Saturday, Desert Pines, Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman play in succession.

The showcase — win or lose — gives local programs a chance to face a quality opponent in preparation for conference play. Everyone is chasing 10-time reigning state champion Bishop Gorman, meaning these games are vitally important to gain experience against an opponent of Gorman’s caliber.

The classic is much more, especially for the local teams whose rosters have many players of Polynesian decent. The weekend includes a flair of island culture with Polynesian music and food in between the games.

There are many more games of note tonight featuring Las Vegas teams, including Arbor View (2-0) facing perennial Arizona power Hamilton in Chandler, Ariz. Also, Canyon Springs is in the Atlanta area to face Marist of Georgia, and Centennial faces Wasatch of Utah.

Locally, the games of note include: Green Valley at Moapa Valley, Las Vegas at Silverado and Desert Oasis at Palo Verde.

We’ll keep everyone posted as scores become final. Send game details on Twitter using #sunstandout.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21